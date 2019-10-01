Johnson: UK to offer 'constructive proposals'

Video

Speaking to the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, the prime minister said that the government will offer the EU "very constructive and far reaching proposals" in the coming days.

And he said that If the EU is going to insist on customs checks as we come out "then we will have to accept that reality".

Boris Johnson said he thought there was a "good chance" of a deal with the EU and once again denied allegations of inappropriately touching a female journalist in the past.