Boris Johnson: 'Keep hope alive' for new Brexit deal, says PM
The prime minister has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg he believes the UK's new Brexit proposals can win the EU round, saying: "Keep hope alive."
Boris Johnson said his government's ideas to solve the Irish border impasse were "good and creative".
01 Oct 2019
