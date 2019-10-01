Patel: I will back police to tackle drugs gangs
Priti Patel: I will back police to tackle county lines gangs

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced a new team within the British Transport Police to tackle county lines gangs.

The criminal networks deliberately target children and vulnerable adults to courier drugs from cities to users across the country.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, she said the gangs were exploiting children and "manipulating them into killing innocent people".

