Abbott first black MP at PMQs despatch box

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Diane Abbott becomes first black MP at PMQs despatch box
Shadow Home secretary Diane Abbott became the first black MP to represent their party at Prime Minister's Questions. .
With Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending the Conservative Party conference Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab represented the government, and Diane Abbott took the place of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49913110/diane-abbott-becomes-first-black-mp-at-pmqs-despatch-boxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window