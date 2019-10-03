Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn: Government Brexit proposals 'would lead to an even worse deal'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the Commons that the proposals put forward by Boris Johnson are worse than those agreed with the EU than Theresa May.
He accused the government of wanting to "ditch" EU standards on workers' rights, consumer standards and the environment.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49921161/corbyn-government-brexit-proposals-would-lead-to-an-even-worse-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window