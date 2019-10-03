'Proposals would lead to an even worse deal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: Government Brexit proposals 'would lead to an even worse deal'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the Commons that the proposals put forward by Boris Johnson are worse than those agreed with the EU than Theresa May.

He accused the government of wanting to "ditch" EU standards on workers' rights, consumer standards and the environment.

  • 03 Oct 2019