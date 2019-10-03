'Genuine attempt to bridge the chasm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Genuine attempt to bridge the chasm'

Boris Johnson presents his long-awaited Brexit plan to MPs - and faces questions and criticism from opposition leaders.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Oct 2019