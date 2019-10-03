Brexitcast: Boris Johnson's Brexit plan explained
Brexitcast: Boris Johnson's Brexit plan explained

Boris Johnson announced a new proposal for a Brexit deal with the EU, but how would it work in practice, and would anyone actually agree to it?

  • 03 Oct 2019
