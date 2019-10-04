Rory Stewart reads Johnson's school report

Media player
Rory Stewart reads Boris Johnson's school report to resign from Tory party
At the Letters Live 2019 event in London last night, Rory Stewart appeared on stage to read a letter sent from the house master at Eton, Martin Hammond, to Boris Johnson's father, Stanley.
After arriving on stage, he said the letter "constitutes my resignation from the Conservative Party," although many assumed the former international development secretary was joking.
He read the letter in full, which includes references to schoolboy Boris Johnson's tendency to seem "affronted when criticised".
04 Oct 2019
