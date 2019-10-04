Stewart: Political parties becoming 'more extreme'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rory Stewart: Political parties becoming 'more extreme'

Former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart says he feels political parties are becoming "more and more extreme".

Outlining his reasons for standing as an independent candidate in next year's London mayoral election, Mr Stewart told the BBC the Conservative Party was moving in a direction which was "more difficult" for him.

Boris Johnson's tone was "more populist than I'm comfortable with", he said.

  • 04 Oct 2019