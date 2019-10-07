Video

Businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri says she will not reveal whether she had an intimate relationship with Boris Johnson because any answer would be "weaponised" and used against her and the prime minister.

Ms Arcuri has been at the centre of a row over whether Mr Johnson failed to declare a conflict of interest over their relationship when he was London mayor.

Mr Johnson has dismissed allegations of impropriety over public money and access given Ms Arcuri.

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain she was "being used as a pawn".