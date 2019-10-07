Johnson responds to diplomatic immunity row

Media player
Boris Johnson responds to Harry Dunn diplomatic immunity row
The prime minister has said he will raise the case of Harry Dunn with the White House if a resolution cannot be found any other way.
The 19-year-old was allegedly killed in a crash involving a US diplomat's wife - she has since left the UK despite telling police she had no such plans.
Asked about calls for Anne Sacoolas to return to face further questioning, Boris Johnson said: "I do not think that it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose."
07 Oct 2019
