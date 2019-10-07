PM: Our Brexit proposal is very fair
The prime minister says the UK's latest proposals on Brexit are "very reasonable" and the two sides now need to get on and "thrash out" the details.

Boris Johnson said the UK's "generous" offer would "respect" the Good Friday Agreement and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

  • 07 Oct 2019