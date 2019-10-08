MP breaks down during baby loss debate
Video

DUP's Jim Shannon breaks down during Commons baby loss debate

The DUP's Jim Shannon has broken down in tears during a Commons debate on baby loss as he read out a letter from a bereaved mother.

He was comforted by another MP, Anna Soubry, who praised him for speaking with "a big heart".

Mr Shannon said there must be more support for those who suffer from miscarriage.

