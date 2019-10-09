Blair: Election 'wrong way' to settle Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Blair: Election 'wrong way' to resolve Brexit impasse
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has told Andrew Neil a general election would be "the wrong way" to resolve the Brexit impasse.
He said the electorate must be asked specifically about the issue of EU membership, not who they want to govern them.
"If your problem is Brexit, go back on Brexit," he added.
09 Oct 2019
