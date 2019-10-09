Hunt: 'The EU don't understand British politics'

Video

Jeremy Hunt has told the BBC he fears a "catastrophic failure in statecraft" will prevent a Brexit deal being reached.

In an exclusive interview with political editor Laura Kuenssberg, the former foreign secretary and Tory leadership contender said the EU does not understand the state of British politics and was beset by "bureaucratic inertia".

"If you're trying to get 27 countries to agree a common position the easiest thing is always to do nothing," he said. "And that's the risk we face."