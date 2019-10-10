Media player
Leo Varadkar: Brexit talks 'very promising'
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has described talks with Boris Johnson over his latest Brexit proposals as "very positive and very promising”.
"I am now convinced that both Ireland and Britain want there to be an agreement," he told reporters after meeting the UK prime minister in North-West England.
"I do see a pathway to an agreement in the coming weeks," he added.
-
10 Oct 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window