Barnier: We had a constructive meeting
The EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said he will now go and debrief the 27 member states ambassadors and the Brexit Steering Group of the European Parliament.

He added: "Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience."

  • 11 Oct 2019