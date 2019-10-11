Johnson: Brexit is not a done deal

Media player
Brexit: Boris Johnson says it is not a done deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said both he and the Irish PM Leo Varadkar could "see a pathway to a deal" but added: "That doesn't mean it is a done deal - there is a way to go."
He said if EU and UK negotiators couldn't reach agreement, the UK had to "be ready" to leave the EU without a deal.
11 Oct 2019
