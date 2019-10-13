Patel: 'N Ireland must not be treated differently'

Media player
Priti Patel: 'Northern Ireland must not be treated differently over customs'
The Prime Minister is due to update the cabinet on the progress of talks between the UK and EU officials on getting a deal done in time for the 31 October Brexit deadline.
Home Secretary Priti Patel told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that progress had been made by Boris Johnson in the talks.
But she repeated a statement that it would not be acceptable for Northern Ireland to be treated differently to the rest of the UK under any customs arrangement.
13 Oct 2019
