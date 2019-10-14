Media player
Queen outlines government's Brexit plan during state opening
The Queen has said the government's priority "has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on the 31 October".
Delivering the Queen's Speech in the House of Lords, Her Majesty said ministers would also continue to work on new regimes for agriculture, fisheries and trade after Brexit.
14 Oct 2019
