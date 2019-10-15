The UK's first political election broadcast on TV
The first televised political election broadcast was aired on 15 October 1951.

It saw the former leader of the Liberal Party, Lord Samuel, read from a script to the BBC audience.

He was followed on 16 October by the leaders of the Conservative and Labour parties, but they decided to be interviewed, rather than give a speech.

