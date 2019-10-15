Wilson makes Labour's pitch for 1964 election
Video

Harold Wilson makes Labour's pitch for 1964 election

By the 1960s, the pictures may still have been black and white, but party election broadcasts had moved forward.

Music was added, and rather than just talking from behind his desk, Labour leader Harold Wilson brought in his colleague Christopher Mayhew to make his pitch.

