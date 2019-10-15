Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt: Brexit talks 'encouraging'
Former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt says the speed of negotiations from the EU is due to bureaucracy, not "malevolence".
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it has always been apparent the EU would push for a deal to be agreed if Ireland were happy with it.
But Mr Hunt said the last week of talks had been "encouraging".
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window