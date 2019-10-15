Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Cameron sells himself for 2010 election
After a change of tactics in the late 1980s, many of the parties used their leaders as the face of their election campaigns.
In this party election broadcast from 2010, David Cameron followed suit.
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window