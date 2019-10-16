DUP MP: Deal must respect Good Friday Agreement
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has told a committee of MPs the government is committed to finding a deal that is compatible with the Good Friday Agreement.

The DUP's Sammy Wilson had sought reassurance from the minister about the impact of any agreement with Brussels on Northern Ireland.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement established power-sharing arrangements in Northern Ireland.

