'Major hitch' in Brexit negotiations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: 'Major hitch' in deal negotiations with DUP
Boris Johnson has suffered a blow to his proposed Brexit deal as the Democratic Unionist Party said it cannot support plans "as things stand".
The prime minister is expected in Brussels later on Thursday for a crucial summit of EU leaders but this latest snag "leaves everything up in the air".
The BBC's Helen Catt explains where negotiations are at the moment.
-
17 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window