'Major hitch' in Brexit negotiations
Brexit: 'Major hitch' in deal negotiations with DUP

Boris Johnson has suffered a blow to his proposed Brexit deal as the Democratic Unionist Party said it cannot support plans "as things stand".

The prime minister is expected in Brussels later on Thursday for a crucial summit of EU leaders but this latest snag "leaves everything up in the air".

The BBC's Helen Catt explains where negotiations are at the moment.

  • 17 Oct 2019
