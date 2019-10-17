Rees-Mogg: This is a deal that all of us can support
Rees-Mogg congratulates prime minister on new deal

In the Commons, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg declared the PM's deal took away the "undemocratic backstop" and was something "every single member in the House can support in confidence".

He congratulated the prime minister on achieving something "in 85 days" that previously "could not be achieved in three years".

