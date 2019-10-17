Juncker: This is a fair and balanced agreement
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says deal provides 'certainty'

Jean Claude-Juncker says the new Brexit deal "isn't about us" but is about "people and peace".

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Juncker says the deal will still need to be approved by the House of Commons and the European Parliament.

