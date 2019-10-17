Corbyn: We cannot support this deal

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will oppose the new deal
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Boris Johnson's Brexit deal does nothing to address his party's concerns over human rights and protections.
He also says it is "unclear" if the prime minister has "the support of his allies in the DUP or his allies in his own party".
