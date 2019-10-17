Johnson: 'They will want to vote for it'

Media player
Brexit: Boris Johnson 'confident' that MPs will back deal on Saturday
Boris Johnson says he is "very confident" MPs will back the Brexit deal he has struck with the EU, on Saturday.
17 Oct 2019
