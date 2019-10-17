Four ways new Brexit deal is different

Video

The BBC's Adam Fleming in Brussels compares the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Boris Johnson with the one negotiated by Theresa May.

Ninety-five per cent of this revised deal is the same as Theresa May's, which was crafted during two years of painstaking negotiations. But that one didn't gain consent from the UK Parliament.

This deal will be put before British MPs in what is expected to be a knife-edge Commons vote on Saturday. The DUP has already said it will oppose it.

The UK prime minister must also convince Conservative Brexiteers, the 23 independent former Tory MPs, and Labour MPs concerned about protection for workers and the environment in the new deal.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.