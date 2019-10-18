Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: 'Chance to move on' with Brexit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his case for MPs to back his new Brexit deal at a Commons vote on Saturday.
- Read more: No better outcome than my deal, Johnson says
-
18 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window