Thousands gather in London for People's Vote march

Thousands of people have gathered in central London to call for a "final say" vote on the new Brexit deal.

The march, which began at midday, started on Park Lane and will end in Parliament Square as MPs debate in the Commons.

Organisers of the "People's Vote" campaign say they want to check that the UK is happy to leave the EU under the terms negotiated by the PM Boris Johnson.

  • 19 Oct 2019
