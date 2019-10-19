Media player
'Emphatic decision by House' to stop no deal - Corbyn
The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, says Boris Johnson ''can no longer use the threat of a no deal crash out to blackmail members'' after MPs voted in favour of the Letwin amendment, which will delay Britain's departure from the European Union.
19 Oct 2019
