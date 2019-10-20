Letwin: 'I'm absolutely behind the government now'
Sir Oliver Letwin says that he is backing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal now that his amendment has been backed by MPs.

The prime minster wrote to the European Union asking for a further delay to Brexit after he lost the vote in Parliament on his withdrawal deal.

Sir Oliver told Andrew Marr that his amendment was about an orderly exit from the EU and not an attempt to stop Brexit altogether.

