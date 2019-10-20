Media player
Video
Dominic Raab confident UK will leave EU on 31 October
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told the BBC's Andrew Marr the prime minister had "proved the doubters wrong" by securing a new Brexit deal with Brussels and he was confident the UK would still leave on Halloween, without the need for an EU extension.
