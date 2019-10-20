Raab confident UK will leave EU on 31 October
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told the BBC's Andrew Marr the prime minister had "proved the doubters wrong" by securing a new Brexit deal with Brussels and he was confident the UK would still leave on Halloween, without the need for an EU extension.

