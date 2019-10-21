Nandy: I'll support Brexit bill at second reading
Labour MP Lisa Nandy has said she will back the government's Brexit bill at its second reading, but hoped "compromise" could be reached between parties

She said once through that stage the bill could be subject to Parliamentary scrutiny.

Speaking to the BBC's Politics Live programme, the Wigan MP said she believed the government probably "has the numbers" to pass the bill, "but don't ever underestimate their ability to mess this up".

