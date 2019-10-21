Bercow: The motion will not be debated today

Video

Commons Speaker John Bercow has rejected a government attempt to hold a "yes" or "no" vote on its Brexit deal, arguing it would be "repetitive and disorderly".

The government attempted to hold a vote on Saturday, but MPs chose to back an amendment tabled by former Conservative Sir Oliver Letwin instead.

Mr Bercow said "today's circumstances are the same as Saturday's circumstances" so "the motion will not be debated today."