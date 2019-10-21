Brexiteer MP calls Bercow ruling 'most unusual'
Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin has called the Speaker's refusal to allow a vote on the PM's Brexit deal "most unusual" and accused him of "pleasing one lot more than the other".

In reply, John Bercow insisted he was following Parliament's rules and doing "what I think is right by the House of Commons".

