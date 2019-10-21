Corbyn: Brexit extension 'legally necessary'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn accuses PM of 'posturing' over Brexit delay

Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed the government's request for a Brexit extension, but accused the PM of "posturing" after Boris Johnson sent the required letter without signing it.

The Labour leader said an extension was "legally necessary" and vowed to work across the Commons to block the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

  • 21 Oct 2019