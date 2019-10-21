Clarke: Let's get the right withdrawal agreement

Media player
Brexit: UK needs 'the right withdrawal agreement', says MP Clarke
Veteran MP Ken Clarke has said the government should focus on "getting the right withdrawal agreement" through the Commons instead of worrying about leaving by 31 October.
The former Conservative - who was expelled from the parliamentary party over Brexit - said the UK needed to leave the EU "properly" and fixating on a particular date was "silly".
21 Oct 2019
