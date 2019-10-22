Johnson: 'The bill will have to be pulled'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM says Brexit bill must be pulled if timetable fails

The prime minister has announced if MPs fail to vote for the timetable for his Brexit bill this evening, and the EU grants an extension to the UK's exit deadline, the government will pull the bill from the Commons and demand a general election.

Mr Johnson said: "I will not allow nine more months of this."

  • 22 Oct 2019