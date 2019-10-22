Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: Government's Brexit bill a 'race to the bottom'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the government's Brexit deal is a "race to the bottom".
He said it was a "disaster for our country", after the PM warned that if the government fails to win the vote on the bill's timetable and the EU granted an extension to the UK's exit, it would pull its Brexit bill and demand a general election.
-
22 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50143085/jeremy-corbyn-government-s-brexit-bill-a-race-to-the-bottomRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window