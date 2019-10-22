Government Brexit Bill a 'disaster'
Jeremy Corbyn: Government's Brexit bill a 'race to the bottom'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the government's Brexit deal is a "race to the bottom".

He said it was a "disaster for our country", after the PM warned that if the government fails to win the vote on the bill's timetable and the EU granted an extension to the UK's exit, it would pull its Brexit bill and demand a general election.

