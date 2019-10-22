PM's Brexit deal clears first hurdle
Boris Johnson's Brexit deal clears first hurdle in Parliament

The government has won the vote on the second reading of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

MPs allowed Boris Johnson's Brexit deal to clear its first parliamentary hurdle by 329 votes to 299 a majority of 30.

