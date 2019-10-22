Corbyn: Commons will not be 'bounced' on Brexit
MPs have rejected a proposal to examine Boris Johnson's Brexit bill in the Commons in three days.

The Commons supported the Withdrawal Agreement Bill earlier, but have now voted against the short timetable.

Jeremy Corbyn has said the rejection of the Brexit bill timetable showed they had "refused to be bounced" into debating the deal over two more days.

The Labour leader called on Mr Johnson to work with all MPs in order to "agree a reasonable timetable".

