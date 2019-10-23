Corbyn: NHS "up for grabs" in Brexit deal

Media player
PMQS: NHS "up for grabs" in Brexit deal, says Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked the prime minister to tell him which clause in the Brexit deal excluded the NHS from "being up for grabs" in any future trade deals.
During PMQs, Boris Johnson said Mr Corbyn was completely wrong about privatisation and had a "visceral dislike" of free trade.
