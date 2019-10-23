Blackford: Let Scotland decide it's future
The SNP's Ian Blackford has told Boris Johnson he has "sold Scotland out time and time again" and people there want a general election to give them a say.

But during PMQs, the prime minister said it was the SNP's "lackadaisical government" which was letting down Scotland.

  23 Oct 2019
