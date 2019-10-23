Corbyn: Brexit deal 'worse than terrible'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn challenges Boris Johnson at PMQs
Parliament should have the necessary time to improve "this worse-than-terrible" Brexit deal, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.
But during PMQs, Boris Johnson told Mr Corbyn the Conservative government was determined to deliver the result of the EU referendum.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window