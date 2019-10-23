Corbyn: Brexit deal 'worse than terrible'
Jeremy Corbyn challenges Boris Johnson at PMQs

Parliament should have the necessary time to improve "this worse-than-terrible" Brexit deal, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.

But during PMQs, Boris Johnson told Mr Corbyn the Conservative government was determined to deliver the result of the EU referendum.

