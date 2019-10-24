Labour to support election if no deal is 'off the table'
Video

Corbyn: We will support election if no deal is 'off the table'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will "absolutely support a general election" if a no-deal Brexit is taken "off the table".

He added he wait until EU leaders decide on extending the Brexit process.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered more time to debate his Brexit bill, but only if MPs approved a December general election.

