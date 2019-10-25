Javid: 'We won't be able to leave on 31 October'
Video

Chancellor Sajid Javid has said that the UK will not be able to leave the EU on 31 October, "because of the actions of Parliament".

A request to extend the Brexit process has been submitted to the EU, after MPs forced the prime minister to send a letter to Brussels in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

  • 25 Oct 2019
